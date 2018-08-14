Loews Co. (L) Stake Lessened by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC decreased its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 35.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,179 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,176 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 1.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,147,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,162,000 after purchasing an additional 101,758 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 3.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,704,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,668,000 after purchasing an additional 206,886 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Loews by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,526,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,841,000 after purchasing an additional 133,196 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Loews by 1.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,059,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,712,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Loews by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 825,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Marc A. Alpert sold 2,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $106,985.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on L. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Loews from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.10 to $30.70 in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Loews from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

NYSE:L opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 0.68. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $45.01 and a twelve month high of $53.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Loews had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. analysts predict that Loews Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 28th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.74%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and Singapore. The company offers management and professional liability insurance and risk management services, and other specialized property and casualty coverages; commercial surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services primarily for vehicles and cell phones.

