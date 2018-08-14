LMR Partners LLP Takes $377,000 Position in Denbury Resources Inc. (DNR)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,315 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DNR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 191.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,946,951 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after acquiring an additional 8,510,030 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Denbury Resources in the first quarter valued at $6,551,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 182.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,230,528 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 29.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,416,547 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Denbury Resources by 315.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,048,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 796,032 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Denbury Resources alerts:

DNR stock opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 3.22.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $387.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.72 million. equities research analysts predict that Denbury Resources Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Denbury Resources news, Director Greg Mcmichael sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DNR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. KLR Group lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.30 to $4.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.44.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.