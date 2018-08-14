LMR Partners LLP Invests $309,000 in Collectors Universe, Inc. (CLCT) Stock

LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Collectors Universe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLCT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.23% of Collectors Universe at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its holdings in Collectors Universe by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 7,704 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Collectors Universe by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 34,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 9,164 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Collectors Universe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Orlando sold 19,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $280,101.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,708.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph John Wallace sold 15,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $224,771.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,742.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Collectors Universe stock opened at $13.49 on Tuesday. Collectors Universe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $121.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Collectors Universe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Collectors Universe Inc provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company operates through three segments: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

