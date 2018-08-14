LMR Partners LLP Has $356,000 Stake in United States Steel Co. (X)

LMR Partners LLP trimmed its position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 57.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,584 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 69,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,388,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter valued at $15,723,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 261.9% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 907,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,935,000 after buying an additional 656,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United States Steel from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.02.

Shares of United States Steel stock opened at $30.20 on Tuesday. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $47.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 3.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.33. United States Steel had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 8th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 10.31%.

In other news, VP Sara A. Greenstein sold 3,607 shares of United States Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $135,262.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,798,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flat-Rolled Products (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products.

