LivaNova PLC (LIVN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIVN. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in LivaNova by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in LivaNova in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up previously from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

Shares of NASDAQ LIVN opened at $122.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. LivaNova PLC has a 1-year low of $60.22 and a 1-year high of $124.70.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.08 million. LivaNova had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Francesco Bianchi sold 1,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total transaction of $153,372.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 15,742 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $1,519,260.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,572 shares of company stock worth $2,286,013. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

