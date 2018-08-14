Lithia Motors (LAD) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

News coverage about Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) has been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Lithia Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the company an impact score of 44.5644081209326 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lithia Motors to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.29.

LAD opened at $85.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $78.85 and a 52-week high of $127.99.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.83%.

In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $538,499.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,028 shares in the company, valued at $101,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Holzshu bought 1,250 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.23 per share, with a total value of $102,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,948,932.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 91,137 shares of company stock valued at $9,068,480 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

