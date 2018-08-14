Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $36.96 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $36,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $95.95 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $87.88 and a twelve month high of $98.29.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.