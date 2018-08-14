Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $3.89 Million Stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (CCI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH were worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH by 142.5% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $134,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $137,000. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.92.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 6,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.14 per share, with a total value of $671,854.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 107,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,875,515.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCI stock opened at $110.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.37. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH has a 1 year low of $98.85 and a 1 year high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 9.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. analysts predict that CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH’s payout ratio is 86.60%.

CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 60,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE In/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.