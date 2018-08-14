Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stake in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in BB&T were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,369,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,569,212,000 after buying an additional 592,656 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BB&T by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,798,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $874,200,000 after buying an additional 141,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $527,666,000 after buying an additional 547,692 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. grew its stake in BB&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 6,829,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $355,424,000 after buying an additional 79,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 3,403,813 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $171,688,000 after buying an additional 113,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners downgraded BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. B. Riley dropped their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of BB&T in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. BB&T presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total value of $130,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,662.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,083 shares of company stock valued at $593,282. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBT stock opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. BB&T Co. has a 52-week low of $43.03 and a 52-week high of $56.31.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. equities research analysts expect that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. BB&T’s payout ratio is 51.59%.

BB&T Company Profile

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

