Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Lowers Stake in KKR & Co Inc Class A (KKR)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. cut its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 895,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 27,205 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned 0.18% of KKR & Co Inc Class A worth $22,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 49,700,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,008,910,000 after buying an additional 1,950,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,132,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after buying an additional 9,227,804 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,541,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,185,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,053,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at $37,108,000. 62.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc Class A news, major shareholder Kkr Credit Advisors (Us) Llc sold 2,437,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $180,271,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 11,452,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.26, for a total transaction of $438,165,801.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,662,644 shares of company stock worth $713,884,917 in the last quarter.

NYSE:KKR opened at $25.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.67. KKR & Co Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $27.95.

KKR & Co Inc Class A (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.74 million. KKR & Co Inc Class A had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc Class A will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. KKR & Co Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. Oppenheimer set a $29.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc Class A from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR & Co Inc Class A currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

KKR & Co Inc Class A Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments.

