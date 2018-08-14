Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Has $97.26 Million Stake in International Paper Co (IP)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,867,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 745,170 shares during the quarter. International Paper makes up about 1.7% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. owned approximately 0.45% of International Paper worth $97,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 146,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,832,000 after purchasing an additional 79,797 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,279,000. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter worth $1,279,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 58,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 3,307 shares during the period. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. bought a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter worth $1,142,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $66.94 in a report on Friday, June 1st. MED reduced their price target on shares of International Paper from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.69 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of International Paper from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

NYSE:IP opened at $51.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.50. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $66.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. equities research analysts expect that International Paper Co will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.44%.

In related news, insider Carleton C. Ealy sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $1,249,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $610,549.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,085.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,980 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

