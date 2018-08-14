Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $76.26 Million Holdings in Eastman Chemical (EMN)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 762,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,160 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.53% of Eastman Chemical worth $76,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN opened at $98.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.13. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $112.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.43%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,058,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lucian Boldea sold 3,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $364,912.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,715 shares of company stock worth $4,005,972 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.31.

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

