Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Has $50.84 Million Holdings in BB&T Co. (BBT)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,007,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,640 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned 0.13% of BB&T worth $50,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in BB&T during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in BB&T by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BB&T by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 76,093 shares during the period. Finally, Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of BB&T in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BBT opened at $50.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.03. BB&T Co. has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. BB&T had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that BB&T Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This is a boost from BB&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. BB&T’s payout ratio is currently 51.59%.

In related news, insider W Bennett Bradley sold 5,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $306,854.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,081.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donta L. Wilson sold 3,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $155,577.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,911 shares in the company, valued at $768,662.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,083 shares of company stock worth $593,282 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBT shares. Hilliard Lyons raised shares of BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of BB&T in a report on Friday, July 20th. FIG Partners lowered shares of BB&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of BB&T from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.70.

About BB&T

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

