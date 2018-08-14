Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (RCI)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,438,612 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the period. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B comprises 1.9% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.86% of Rogers Communications Inc. Class B worth $210,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B during the 2nd quarter worth about $287,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers Communications Inc. Class B by 96.6% during the 1st quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares in the last quarter. 48.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of $43.11 and a 1 year high of $54.95.

Rogers Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.66%. Rogers Communications Inc. Class B’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. Class B will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rogers Communications Inc. Class B from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

About Rogers Communications Inc. Class B

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. The company's Wireless segment offers wireless telecommunications services to consumers and businesses under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications. This segment distributes its products through independent dealer networks, company-owned retail stores, retail chains and convenience stores, e-commerce sites, call centers and outbound telemarketing, and other distribution channels.

