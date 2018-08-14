Leerink Swann Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Quanterix Corp (QTRX)

Quanterix Corp (NASDAQ:QTRX) – Research analysts at Leerink Swann reduced their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Quanterix in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for Quanterix’s FY2018 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on QTRX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quanterix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Quanterix stock opened at $14.73 on Monday. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.03 million and a PE ratio of -1.77.

In related news, SVP Ernest Orticerio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $428,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $873,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $374,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $894,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $3,439,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the first quarter worth about $431,000. Institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and Quanterix SR-X, which utilizes the same technology and assay kit as the Simoa HD-1 Analyzer.

