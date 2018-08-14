Leerink Swann Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FibroGen Inc (FGEN)

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at Leerink Swann increased their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for FibroGen in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann analyst G. Porges now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.27) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). Leerink Swann also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FGEN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $60.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 8.61. FibroGen has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $68.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.31 and a beta of 1.88.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $43.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.70 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 85.59% and a negative return on equity of 22.60%.

In other news, CEO Thomas B. Neff sold 39,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $2,053,937.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jorma Routti sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $359,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,242,772.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,866 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,894 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 23.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,463,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,817,000 after buying an additional 1,624,749 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,182,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $387,037,000 after buying an additional 271,981 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 3.6% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,717,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $79,349,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 19.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,198,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after buying an additional 194,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 18.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,828,000 after buying an additional 151,574 shares during the last quarter. 64.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200, a corneal implant medical device for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage.

Featured Article: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.