LBRY Credits (LBC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $95,804.00

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 14th. LBRY Credits has a market capitalization of $10.09 million and approximately $95,804.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LBRY Credits coin can currently be bought for about $0.0549 or 0.00000912 BTC on popular exchanges including Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex and Trade By Trade. During the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LBRY Credits alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016593 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00006909 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000292 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00238513 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00146977 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000112 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00011333 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits’ genesis date was July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 558,596,800 coins and its circulating supply is 183,696,796 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

LBRY Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, Upbit and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LBRY Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LBRY Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LBRY Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LBRY Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.