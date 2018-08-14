LATOKEN (LA) Price Tops $0.0593 on Major Exchanges

LATOKEN (CURRENCY:LA) traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. In the last week, LATOKEN has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LATOKEN token can now be bought for about $0.0593 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, Kucoin, OKEx and COSS. LATOKEN has a market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of LATOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016062 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000312 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007280 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00261070 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00151543 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000126 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00011064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

LATOKEN Profile

LATOKEN was first traded on July 10th, 2017. LATOKEN’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,037,294 tokens. The Reddit community for LATOKEN is /r/latoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LATOKEN is latoken.com . LATOKEN’s official Twitter account is @latokens and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LATOKEN

LATOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, CoinExchange, COSS, OKEx, HitBTC and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LATOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LATOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LATOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

