Landaas & Co. WI ADV Invests $195,000 in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Stock

Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,186,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,674 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 630.7% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 147,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after acquiring an additional 127,689 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,671,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,255,000 after acquiring an additional 187,725 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,247,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,858,000 after acquiring an additional 403,939 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $108.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.02 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Article: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.