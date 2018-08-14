Landaas & Co. WI ADV Acquires New Holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $121,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $144,000. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $153,000. Terril Brothers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $181,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth $181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith acquired 5,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.09 per share, with a total value of $100,508.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,878.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Kinder Morgan Inc has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMI. Barclays cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.17 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.89.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, Products Pipelines, and Kinder Morgan Canada segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

