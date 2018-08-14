Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Earning Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News headlines about Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kronos Worldwide earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 47.7429919281274 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KRO shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Shares of KRO stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $18.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 4.64.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.10). Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $471.80 million for the quarter. sell-side analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.17%.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, such as paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, food, and cosmetics.

