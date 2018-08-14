Kroger Co (KR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.80 Billion

Analysts forecast that Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) will report $27.80 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Kroger’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.26 billion and the lowest is $27.23 billion. Kroger reported sales of $27.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kroger will report full-year sales of $122.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $120.53 billion to $123.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $125.23 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $123.05 billion to $127.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kroger.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The business had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Pivotal Research cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

NYSE:KR opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

In other Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $369,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $115,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares in the company, valued at $844,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $154,021,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 333,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after acquiring an additional 40,800 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 79,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,688 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kroger (KR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.