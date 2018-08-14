Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (KTOS) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.17

Media headlines about Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions earned a news impact score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the aerospace company an impact score of 48.5272190304311 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,058. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.00, a PEG ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 2.02. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $151.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

KTOS has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Bandel L. Carano purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.70 per share, for a total transaction of $127,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Demarco purchased 4,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 19,058 shares of company stock valued at $226,954 over the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

