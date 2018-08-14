Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 14.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 12.4% during the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,092,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,699,000 after buying an additional 2,663,103 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $52,298,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 36.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,179,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,933,000 after buying an additional 585,694 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter worth about $27,132,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 83.9% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 899,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,010,000 after buying an additional 410,359 shares in the last quarter. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Eduardo Pelleissone sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $2,234,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 20,630,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $1,234,724,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Bank of America set a $85.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $58.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

KHC stock opened at $59.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $72.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.59. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $54.11 and a twelve month high of $87.29.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 40.85%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 70.42%.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

