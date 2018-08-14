Korn/Ferry International (KFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.67.

KFY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Sidoti increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Korn/Ferry International to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Korn/Ferry International in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Debra J. Perry sold 3,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $206,209.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,387,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.35, for a total transaction of $1,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,150 shares in the company, valued at $11,665,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,293 shares of company stock worth $2,923,128. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter valued at $330,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter valued at $595,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 28.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 40,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 9,097 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the second quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 6.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.75. The stock had a trading volume of 302,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,151. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Korn/Ferry International has a 52 week low of $31.53 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $475.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.37 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn/Ferry International will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Korn/Ferry International

Korn/Ferry International, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

