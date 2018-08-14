Kohl’s (KSS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. Wedbush began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.93.
Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.
In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.
