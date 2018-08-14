Kohl’s (KSS) Lifted to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KSS. Wedbush began coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, June 7th. MKM Partners set a $67.00 price target on Kohl’s and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Kohl’s to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.93.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded up $1.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.99. The company had a trading volume of 100,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.26. Kohl’s has a one year low of $36.50 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 4.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Stephen E. Watson sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.26, for a total transaction of $215,243.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Schepp sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $1,376,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,805 shares of company stock worth $3,148,177 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. increased its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. now owns 231,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,189,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

