KLX (KLXI) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of KLX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KLX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Shares of KLXI stock opened at $72.64 on Tuesday. KLX has a one year low of $45.73 and a one year high of $82.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

KLX (NASDAQ:KLXI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. KLX had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.50 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that KLX will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in KLX by 137.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in KLX by 2,700.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in KLX during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLX in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About KLX

KLX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace fasteners, consumables, and logistics services worldwide. The Aerospace Solutions Group segment distributes bolts, clips, hinges, rings, screws, carbon-faced seals, gaskets, O-rings, and others; chemicals, sealants and adhesives, lubricants, paints, cleaners, and degreasers; Honeywell proprietary parts; bearings, tooling, electrical components, and clamps; and hydraulics, pneumatics, fluid connectors, filtration, electrical control systems seals, and compressors and engineered systems.

