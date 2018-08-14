KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC) CFO Sells $444,058.81 in Stock

KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.31, for a total value of $444,058.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of KLA-Tencor stock traded down $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $115.32. 1,094,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,469,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.73. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 52 week low of $88.44 and a 52 week high of $123.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 88.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.50%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KLAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $134.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on KLA-Tencor from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on KLA-Tencor from $151.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. KLA-Tencor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 4.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,497,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 151.1% in the first quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in KLA-Tencor in the first quarter worth approximately $491,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in KLA-Tencor by 129.4% in the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. 90.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA-Tencor

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

