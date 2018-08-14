Kirby Co. (KEX) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Trust Co bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Kirby during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

KEX opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.86. Kirby Co. has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $94.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.93.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The shipping company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Kirby had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $802.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.50.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.52, for a total value of $2,263,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,832 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,552.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronald A. Dragg sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,968 shares in the company, valued at $932,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,983 shares of company stock worth $4,630,006 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

