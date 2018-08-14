Keystone Financial Group Increases Position in AT&T Inc. (T)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,435 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in T. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 387,352,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,809,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,535,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 202.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,775,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $535,574,000 after buying an additional 9,225,075 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 21,916,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,092,000 after buying an additional 7,619,113 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,886,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,671,000 after buying an additional 7,535,393 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,658,000. 56.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $32.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.13 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $38.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.45 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 20.12% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

In related news, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.48 per share, for a total transaction of $249,771.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew K. Rose bought 65,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,405.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,319 shares in the company, valued at $2,481,042.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Hilliard Lyons downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Sunday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.21.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

