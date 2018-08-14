KeyCorp Weighs in on Compass Minerals International, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (CMP)

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Compass Minerals International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CMP. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 0.71. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $76.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 65.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 29.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 104.73%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

