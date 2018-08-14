Kemper Corp (KMPR) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) – Langen Mcalenn issued their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Kemper in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 8th. Langen Mcalenn analyst R. Glasspiegel anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter. Langen Mcalenn also issued estimates for Kemper’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.18 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $5.05 EPS.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.27 million. Kemper had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kemper in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kemper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd.

Kemper stock opened at $76.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.95 and a beta of 1.13. Kemper has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other Kemper news, SVP John Michael Boschelli sold 20,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $1,549,125.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,934,000. Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,829,000. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 243.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 690,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 489,142 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kemper by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 895,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,756,000 after purchasing an additional 333,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company's Property & Casualty Insurance segment provides automobile, homeowners, renters, fire, umbrella, and other types of property and casualty insurance to individuals; and commercial automobile insurance to businesses.

