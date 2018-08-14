Kelly Services, Inc. Class B (KELYB) Earning Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Kelly Services, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:KELYB) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kelly Services, Inc. Class B earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 47.8033358496383 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s scoring:

KELYB stock remained flat at $$25.89 during trading on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.63. Kelly Services, Inc. Class B has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $34.30.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:KELYB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter. Kelly Services, Inc. Class B had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 7.62%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

Kelly Services, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions (GTS), and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

