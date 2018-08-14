Kcash Price Tops $0.0337 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. One Kcash token can now be bought for approximately $0.0337 or 0.00000543 BTC on popular exchanges. Kcash has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.86 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kcash has traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003524 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00016131 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000317 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007302 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00258090 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00156215 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000128 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00011347 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com

Buying and Selling Kcash

Kcash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

