KBC Group NV Sells 52,770 Shares of Alkermes Plc (ALKS)

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 153,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,770 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Alkermes worth $6,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Alkermes by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,314,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,092,000 after buying an additional 393,772 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 219.4% in the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 199,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth $3,398,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alkermes by 292.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 81,231 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth $3,407,000.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Landine sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,361.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Mitchell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $47,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $378,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,842 shares of company stock worth $4,590,380 over the last ninety days. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALKS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Alkermes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley cut Alkermes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $63.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.71.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $43.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.92. Alkermes Plc has a twelve month low of $39.54 and a twelve month high of $71.22.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $304.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.58 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. Alkermes’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Alkermes Plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability; and BYDUREON (exenatide extended-release for injectable suspension) and BYDUREON BCise for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

