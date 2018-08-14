KBC Group NV Has $7.22 Million Stake in Kroger Co (KR)

KBC Group NV grew its position in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,470 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $7,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 100.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the second quarter valued at about $173,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Kroger by 355.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Kroger during the first quarter worth about $201,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $115,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total transaction of $369,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 101,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,876,291.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kroger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kroger from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $26.50 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.19.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $29.89 on Tuesday. Kroger Co has a 12-month low of $19.69 and a 12-month high of $31.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Kroger had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company had revenue of $37.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Kroger Co will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 24.51%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

