KBC Group NV Boosts Stake in AerCap Holdings (AER)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 33.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,511 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.10% of AerCap worth $7,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in AerCap during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

AER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Stephens cut AerCap from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AerCap from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on AerCap from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Shares of AER stock opened at $56.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.88. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 21.24%. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. equities research analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

