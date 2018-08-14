Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $108.88.

NASDAQ KALU opened at $109.69 on Friday. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $119.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.10. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $415.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Kaiser Aluminum’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Kaiser Aluminum will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.22%.

In related news, VP Neal E. West sold 2,175 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $239,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Melinda C. Ellsworth sold 1,100 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.23, for a total transaction of $123,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,088 shares of company stock worth $3,107,441. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

