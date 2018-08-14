Just Energy Group (JE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley set a $6.00 price target on shares of Just Energy Group and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $3.86 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Just Energy Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.72.

Just Energy Group stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. Just Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $5.91. The stock has a market cap of $491.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.54.

Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Just Energy Group had a net margin of 9.98% and a negative return on equity of 745.08%. The company had revenue of $802.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.07 million. analysts forecast that Just Energy Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Just Energy Group by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 190,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,506 shares in the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Just Energy Group by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,282,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,068,000 after acquiring an additional 269,900 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,252,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,479,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. 24.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

