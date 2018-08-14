Just Energy Group (JE) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) in a report released on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JE. Canaccord Genuity cut Just Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$6.25 to C$5.25 in a report on Thursday, May 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, May 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Just Energy Group from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.55.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of JE stock opened at C$4.32 on Friday. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of C$4.27 and a 52-week high of C$7.45.

Just Energy Group (TSE:JE) (NYSE:JE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.07 billion.

In other news, Director Brett Perlman acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,100.00. Also, insider James Brown acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.59 per share, with a total value of C$35,900.00. Insiders purchased a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $111,300 in the last ninety days.

About Just Energy Group

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.