JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) Price Target to $220.00

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $220.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp to $244.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a reduce rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $195.60.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

NASDAQ IAC opened at $191.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.15. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $103.02 and a 1 year high of $195.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.50. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opera Trading Capital purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Video, Applications, and Publishing segments. The Match Group segment provides subscription dating products, which enable users to establish a profile and review the profiles of other users in 42 languages.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.