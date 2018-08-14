JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT) Price Target to $8.00

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PFLT. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, May 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.38.

PFLT stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $528.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 48.08%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. equities analysts anticipate that Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 207,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter. Resource America Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 171.5% during the 1st quarter. Resource America Inc. now owns 164,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 104,070 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 138,047 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 508,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. The Company is a closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company. Its investment objectives are to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies.

