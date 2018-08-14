Joseph Trunfio Acquires 10,650 Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN) Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Director Joseph Trunfio bought 10,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.43 per share, with a total value of $100,429.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,090.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

CCRN stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.63 million, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.86. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $204.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.29 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Monday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 50.6% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 35,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $5,443,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 199.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 91,169 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after acquiring an additional 151,751 shares in the last quarter. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

