Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.26% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $19,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 15,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,070,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on JLL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.17.

Shares of JLL opened at $147.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $115.71 and a 12-month high of $178.75.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. research analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 10.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Greg O’brien sold 10,395 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $1,752,285.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Ohringer sold 245 shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.49, for a total transaction of $42,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,028.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, project and development management/construction, capital markets, property management, corporate finance, real estate investment banking/merchant banking, energy and sustainability, research, facility management outsourcing, strategic consulting, technology solutions, advisory, investment management, tenant representation, lease administration, transaction management, logistics and supply-chain management, valuations, and mortgage origination and servicing.

