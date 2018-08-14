Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) Stake Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.22% of Johnson Outdoors worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the first quarter worth approximately $243,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $96.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $968.91 million, a PE ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.13 and a 1-year high of $100.37.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $170.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.86 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 8.48%. research analysts expect that Johnson Outdoors Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 12th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital increased their target price on Johnson Outdoors from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Outdoors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

