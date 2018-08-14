John J. Huston Sells 19,774 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (CL) Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) SVP John J. Huston sold 19,774 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total transaction of $1,296,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,988. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $65.52. 2,532,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -34.49. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $61.28 and a 1 year high of $77.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 2,494.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 74.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 20th. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.14.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The company offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; personal care products comprising bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, and deodorants and antiperspirants; and home care products, such as laundry and dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related products.

