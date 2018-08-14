John B. Reilly III Buys 10,695 Shares of Crossamerica Partners LP (CAPL) Stock

Crossamerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Director John B. Reilly III acquired 10,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $194,649.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 199,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,471.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:CAPL opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. Crossamerica Partners LP has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $28.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $632.54 million, a P/E ratio of 183.70 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.60%. Crossamerica Partners’s payout ratio is -2,625.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 2,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 530,848 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,185,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $70,643,000 after buying an additional 401,575 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,916,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in Crossamerica Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,078,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Crossamerica Partners by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 122,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 36,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

CAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Crossamerica Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Crossamerica Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.20.

Crossamerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, operators of retail motor fuel stations, Circle K Stores Inc, and company operated retail sites.

