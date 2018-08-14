Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Has $465,000 Position in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC reduced its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,285,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,949,501,000 after purchasing an additional 435,497 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in United Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,963,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $760,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,355 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in United Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,402,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $679,775,000 after purchasing an additional 54,027 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in United Technologies by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,086,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $510,956,000 after purchasing an additional 150,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in United Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,088,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares during the period. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total value of $1,246,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,475.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akhil Johri sold 6,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.30, for a total value of $803,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,041,390.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,470 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,162. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UTX stock opened at $132.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $106.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.05. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.10 and a fifty-two week high of $139.24.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine downgraded United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Technologies from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.17.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

