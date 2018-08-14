JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (JKS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. Roth Capital lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JinkoSolar to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th.

Shares of NYSE JKS traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.81. 1,441,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.49. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $11.48 and a 1-year high of $30.50.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.09). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $915.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 23.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the first quarter valued at $365,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 39.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 638,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 93,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 35.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

