Jianpu Technology Inc – (JT) Given $6.15 Average Target Price by Analysts

Jianpu Technology Inc – (NYSE:JT) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.15 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jianpu Technology an industry rank of 179 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jianpu Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Jianpu Technology from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JT. Yiheng Capital LLC raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 314.6% in the 1st quarter. Yiheng Capital LLC now owns 2,893,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,835 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,019,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,612,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Jianpu Technology by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,808,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,007,000 after purchasing an additional 724,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Jianpu Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,722,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JT opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $754.03 million and a PE ratio of -18.48. Jianpu Technology has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.49.

Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.51 million for the quarter. research analysts forecast that Jianpu Technology will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products.

